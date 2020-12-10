Unit 5 board vote to approve the 2020 tax levy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 School board discussed raising of the 2020 tax levy during their school board meeting Wednesday.

The board unanimously voted for the 2020 tax levy, which is for the second half of the approved budget for the 2020 school year.

With the proposed change, households worth more than $175,000 will see a $160 increase in their taxes.

The school board also held a hearing and voted on the district’s e-learning plan. The change will allow e-learning to take place on days that would normally be a snow day.

More information about the board meeting can be found on the district’s website.

