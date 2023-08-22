NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 announced that several of their sporting events and practices are being canceled or are changing locations Tuesday.

According to a Unit 5 Facebook post, changes are affecting Normal Community, Normal West and Evans Junior High.

At Normal Community:

  • Girls Tennis vs. Danville canceled
  • For all other sports, coaches will communicate with players and parents regarding practices.

At Normal West:

  • Boys soccer game at United Township canceled
  • Girls tennis at St. Tomas more canceled
  • Girls golf at Trivalley/Eureka canceled
  • Football practice- 6:30- location TBA based on heat
  • Soccer-practice-6:30- location TBA based on heat
  • Girls tennis practice at Maxwell at 7 p.m.
  • Boys golf practice canceled
  • Girls golf practice canceled

At Evans Junior High:

  • The 7th-grade baseball game at Morton has been canceled for today.
  • All outdoor practices are being canceled for this afternoon.
  • Coaches will be reaching out to students if alternative plans are being made regarding practices.