NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 announced that several of their sporting events and practices are being canceled or are changing locations Tuesday.

According to a Unit 5 Facebook post, changes are affecting Normal Community, Normal West and Evans Junior High.

At Normal Community:

Girls Tennis vs. Danville canceled

For all other sports, coaches will communicate with players and parents regarding practices.

At Normal West:

Boys soccer game at United Township canceled

Girls tennis at St. Tomas more canceled

Girls golf at Trivalley/Eureka canceled

Football practice- 6:30- location TBA based on heat

Soccer-practice-6:30- location TBA based on heat

Girls tennis practice at Maxwell at 7 p.m.

Boys golf practice canceled

Girls golf practice canceled

At Evans Junior High: