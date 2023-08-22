NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 announced that several of their sporting events and practices are being canceled or are changing locations Tuesday.
According to a Unit 5 Facebook post, changes are affecting Normal Community, Normal West and Evans Junior High.
At Normal Community:
- Girls Tennis vs. Danville canceled
- For all other sports, coaches will communicate with players and parents regarding practices.
At Normal West:
- Boys soccer game at United Township canceled
- Girls tennis at St. Tomas more canceled
- Girls golf at Trivalley/Eureka canceled
- Football practice- 6:30- location TBA based on heat
- Soccer-practice-6:30- location TBA based on heat
- Girls tennis practice at Maxwell at 7 p.m.
- Boys golf practice canceled
- Girls golf practice canceled
At Evans Junior High:
- The 7th-grade baseball game at Morton has been canceled for today.
- All outdoor practices are being canceled for this afternoon.
- Coaches will be reaching out to students if alternative plans are being made regarding practices.