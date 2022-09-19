NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal.

Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day.

School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School where high winds leveled decent-sized trees and a baseball dugout. District officials said fences were also damaged due to winds and other debris falling onto the fences.

Superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle said none of the damage interfered with any classes at the schools.

She said all damages have been submitted school’s insurance for claims.

“I was notified early this morning about the damage and so our custodians and maintenance staff came in earlier than what they normally do to help start the cleanup process and really throughout the day,” Weikle said.

Illinois State also having issues with water in some of its buildings and downed branches. Campus officials said it wasn’t deep, and it was cleaned up this morning.