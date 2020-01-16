Unit 5 considering switching up transportation practices

NORMAL, Ill. — District leaders in Unit 5 are considering whether to break up with First Student. On Wednesday night board members considered whether to outsource school bussing.

This comes after months of complaints from parents about late busses.

Unit 5 uses a combination of insourcing and outsourcing, because they own the First Student facility and the busses, but instead of using the combination they were deciding if they want to go full in on one of those categories.

They listened to a presenation from “School Bus Consultants” and leaders of that agency gave them the pros and cons of both scenarios.

A recommendation they had, if Unit 5 considered to go full insourcing was paying the bus drivers more.

“If the district were to consider insourcing, one of the key considerations was that they would need to be competitive in the market place if they wanted to attract a sufficient number of drivers.”

If the district chooses to insource the switch would take 1-2 years.