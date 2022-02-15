NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks may no longer be required at McLean County’s largest school district.

McLean County Unit 5 administration and the board of education are holding a special meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said in an email to staff that she will propose making changes to the district’s COVID-19 prevention policies, including making masks optional for students, faculty and staff.

Right now, the district is following the Governor’s orders, although they have been challenged in Illinois’ court system.

If any changes are approved, they would take effect the week of February 21.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place at 4:30 at the Normal West High School auditorium.

Board President Amy Roser said in a statement:

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been in continuous discussion with Dr. Weikle regarding Unit 5’s Covid Prevention plans. The circumstances have been ever-evolving and ever-changing, but our students and staff members have always been our priority. As a board, we have decided to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to review and likely update the mitigation strategies we have in place in Unit 5. I look forward to having discussion with my fellow board members, Wednesday.”