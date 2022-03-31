NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two students have been kicked out of the McLean County Unit 5 School District for their involvement in a fight in mid-March.

Unit 5 spokesperson, Dayna Brown, confirmed two female students at Kingsley Junior High School were expelled for their role(s) in a March 10 fight at the school. Brown said the board of education made the decision Tuesday night.

According to Brown, their expulsion is for the rest of this school year, all of the next school year, and up to two years.

In previous emails between Brown and WMBD, Brown said “the entire situation lasted less than 45 seconds” and “families with students directly involved reported no injuries.”

The district also said parents got involved in the fight that day, which prompted a response from Normal Police and Illinois State University Police. It is unknown if any of the parents have been charged or will be charged.

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said his office is still reviewing reports for any possible charges.

WMBD reached out to Unit 5 school board members as to why a lengthy expulsion was put in place and board president Amy Roser said “We will not comment on individual student matters.”

Brown said alternative schooling options are being made available to the two girls.