NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday night, the McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education gave a COVID-19 mitigation update to the public.

Unit 5’s Attorney Curt Richardson explained to attendees, while a Sangamon County circuit court judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to more than 100 school districts, allowing them to temporarily relax their COVID-19 policies like universal mask-wearing, Unit 5 was not one of the plaintiffs in the litigation.

“My opinion is that to be consistent with the law and based upon the level of risk, that’s why I’m making my opinion to continue to stay the course until the appellate court makes a decision,” said Richardson.

He explained that Gov. Pritzker filed a motion to stay on the executive orders within the state district appellate court, their ruling on the TRO would affect all schools within Illinois.

“After the memorandums are filed by each party, then the appellate court must make their decision within five business days, if they grant the TRO, obviously that will have implications not only upon those defendant school districts and those parties, but because it’s a decision by the appellate court, it will impact our school district as well,” said Richardson.

Many meeting attendees brought signs in protest of the school’s current decision on mask-wearing in schools.

Kimberly Oakley, Unit 5 parent, said she wants the choice of mask-wearing to be left to the parents.

“If people would like to wear the mask, we don’t have a problem with that, we want mask choice, if they feel more comfortable, but if you as a parent wanna choose to have your child not wear a mask, we should have that freedom as well,” said Oakley.

After the appellate court rules on the TRO, Unit 5 will discuss it further.