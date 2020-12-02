Unit 5 goes remote for remainder of semester; D87 continues Hybrid Model

BLOOMINGTON, NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Students in Unit 5 will remain out of the classrooms for the remainder of the semester. District leaders announced Tuesday, despite earlier optimism for a return to a hybrid in-person format following the Thanksgiving break, all students will continue learning remotely until December 18th.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle says the community’s COVID-19 metrics have been trending in the wrong direction, which is making it impossible to revert back to their previous hybrid model, at this time. The district was hoping to return to that method next week.

She says Unit 5 is still committed to offering in-person instruction, but it has to be when health and safety conditions enable them to do so.

“We appreciate all that our parents are doing, I am appreciate of all of our staff,” said Dr. Weikle. “However, we really need everyone in the community to do their part to minimize the spread of COVID, so we can have our kids back in school in January.”

During the second quarter, parents selected either hybrid-in-person or fully remote. If you want your student to remain in the same learning environment, you don’t need to do anything. If you want to change that learning choice, you will need to fill out a form in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

A decision needs to be made by December 8th.

DISTRICT 87 SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Meanwhile in District 87, leaders announced students will continue their hybrid-in-person method for the rest of the semester.

This does not apply to 7th – 12th graders, as leaders stated earlier this year, those grades will be learning remotely all Fall.

All students will have the option of switching to a hybrid model next semester. However, the district will begin the spring with all students learning remotely, and will remain that way until January 19th.

“New Year’s celebrations tend to go beyond the family and I’m really concerned about how that plays out over the course of a couple of weeks,” said D87 Superintendent Barry Reilly. “We thought that was the better course of action, that way people can get all of that quarantine done (if necessary) and we should be ready to go on the 19th.”

Families once again have the option of choosing which learning method their child can participate in next semester.

They’re being asked to make that decision by Friday December 4th.