Unit 5 hands out 100,000 meals to students in the district

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 is celebrating a milestone this week. To date the school district has given out 100,000 meals to students in the community.

Since mid-March the district has been handing out and delivering lunches and dinners to those who may not have access.

“It’s not just a Unit 5 effort,” said Director of Food Services, Joanna Rewerts. “Its been some businesses in the Bloomington-Normal community that have been a tremendous help for us.”

Leaders say they are grateful to be a part of something positively affecting so many people, but they say there’s more work to be done.

“Being a part of this has opened my eyes to how much the administrators really care about their families,” said Assistant Director of Food Services, Angela Vale. “It’s just really heartwarming to see how many people have come together and really care about these kids, even when they cant see them every day.”

Rewerts says this is the first year the district began delivering foods directly to students, and after seeing how beneficial it has been, they hope to continue the service in the future.

