NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — McLean County Unit 5 administration and board of education members have been transparent about the district’s growing financial deficit.

Just last month, the board approved around $2 million in cuts to reduce the deficit for the fiscal year 2023 from nearly $14 million to around $11.

Unit 5 leaders said they would need the communities to help in order to find more ways to ease the deficit.

At Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle announced three upcoming community engagement sessions.

Dr. Weikle said in order to put Unit 5 on a more stable financial footing, and continue to provide students with the quality education they deserve, the community needs to come together to collaborate on a long-term plan.

Those three meeting dates and locations are April 23rd at Normal West High School, April 25th at Kinsley Junior High, and a virtual meeting on April 26th. Registration is required in order to access that meeting.

Unit 5 upcoming public engagement sessions.

“Once we complete those sessions, get the feedback, we will set up additional meetings, to kind of continue navigating that path towards financial stability while also getting information from our community about what’s most important to them,” said Dr. Weikle.