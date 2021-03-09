Unit 5 increasing in-person learning days for junior high and high school students

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Junior high and high school students in the McLean County Unit 5 School District will soon be back in the school building four days a week.

The change will begin with sixth graders on March 30.

Seventh through twelfth-grade students will continue a hybrid schedule the week after spring break and will begin attending in-person classes four days a week beginning April 5. These students will attend classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in-person.

Wednesday will remain a remote instruction day for students in sixth through twelfth grade, “so staff can focus and connect with the students who are fully remote” the district said in a Facebook post.

Fully remote secondary learners will follow their current schedule for the remainder of the school year.

Preschool through fifth grade students are not impacted by this change.