Unit 5 is making sure First Student employees get paid during the pandemic

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Kids will not be going to school for the remainder of the semester, but district leaders in Unit 5 still want to show appreciation to the men and women who would’ve been bringing them to school.

On Monday school board leaders met to amend their current contract with First Student. Under the agreement Unit 5 will reimburse First Student for what it’s paying its employees during the shutdown.

In addition the district will also pay for any overhead expense like capital expenses, auto insurance and workman’s compensation.

“It is important to share that First Student has been a great partner during this shutdown,” said the district’s Director of Operations, Joe Adelman. “They make sure we have busses available for food delivery, even before we had this agreement completed. They also have been working on the maintenance of the busses, and have been available for planning and meeting to make it easier when we return to school.”

It should be noted there is a clause in the contract that states the district will only pay First Student employees if, and only if, Unit 5 is reimbursed by the state. If the state does not reimburse Unit 5 then First Student will have to pay the district the money it spent.