Unit 5 monitors COVID-19, schools closed Monday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 school district staff took to Facebook to announce the school will be closed Monday and multiple events have been canceled.

While there are no positive cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, in McLean County, school leaders said they need to stay proactive. The school will be closed to students on Monday, but staff members are still to report to work to prepare for e-Learning in the event it is needed in the future.

At this time, Unit 5 is canceling:

All events and sporting events, beginning March 13 through March 29 that are open to parents and the public (reading nights, carnivals, art shows, athletic events, etc.)

All rentals of our buildings, beginning March 13 through March 29. (Please note, the Foodmobile on Saturday, March 14 at Normal West WILL continue as planned)

All school dances, beginning March 13 through March 29.

All school organized spring break trips.

Unit 5 will continue to plan and prepare for the COVID-19 disease progression, and leaders said they will work to keep our Unit 5 families updated as to CDC’s recommendations for our community.