NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down.

Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.

Director of Human Resources, Roger Baldwin said anyone interested could show up and apply in person.

“This is our 8th job fair since August and they’ve varied but in general we’ve had 127 applicants come in across all of our job fairs and of those we’ve hired approximately 43,” Baldwin said.

Sub teaching and teaching assistant positions require at least some college credit and to be certified with the Regional Office of Education #17.

Other positions require at least a high school diploma.

Baldwin said the district plans on holding on more walk-in job fairs in January for this school year before switching gears to the next year.