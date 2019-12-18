Unit 5 one step closer to naming new superintendent

NORMAL, Ill. – The Unit 5 School Board is one step closer to hiring a new superintendent.

The district has been in closed session all week working toward their deadline of naming a new person for the job by early January.

The board is working with agency School Exec Connect who said at a meeting last month, it would be advantageous for the district, to hire a woman and/or person of a diverse background.

Current Superintendent Mark Daniel announced earlier this year he plans to leave his post to spend time with family. He says he will serve out his term for the rest of the year even after the new name is announced.