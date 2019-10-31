Unit 5 parents, students are asking for more diversity in administration

NORMAL, Ill. — The search is on for a new superintendent in Unit 5.

Current Superintendent, Dr. Mark Daniel, announced months ago he is leaving the district at the end of the school year.

Since then the school board hired an agency tasked with finding qualified candidates. On Wednesday the agency, School EXEC Connect, presented its findings to the district.

During the presentation, representatives said the next superintendent for Unit 5 could, and maybe should, be a woman and-or a minority. They came to this conclusion after sifting through multiple anonymous surveys filled out by parents, students and Unit 5 staff.

As part of that survey, a question asking the participators “what the district needs to improve on” resulted in many alike responses. An overwhelming majority stated improving diversity across the board should be the number 1 priority. Something the School EXEC Connect representatives say is an issue the board needs to value greatly.

“There are issues in making sure that this community is well represented,” said Dr. Jill Hawk, Consultant with School EXEC Connect. “Many want the people that are hired in the district to reflect the faces of the children.”

The representatives are now creating a final list of candidates. District leaders say they hope to have someone hired by January.

It should be noted that the person will not begin their duties until July.