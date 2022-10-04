BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday.

According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch.

The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and remained calm through the process. Harr then remained to monitor the rest of the lunch period.

“We are so grateful the student is okay and truly appreciate Mr. Harr’s efforts,” The McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post stated.

All Unit 5 administrators, and many staff members, are trained in first aid, CPR, and Stop the Bleed.