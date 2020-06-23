Unit 5 purchases tablets, laptops for teachers and students

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 school district will buy nearly 8,000 tablets, Chromebooks, and laptops in preparation for the fall school year.

District leaders say they want to be prepared if they are forced to continue remote learning.

The tablets will go to elementary school students, the laptops going to teachers to aid in distanced learning.

Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman says this is something the district has been planning to do for some time and will be beneficial whether they’re in the classroom or learning from home.

“It’s always been in the districts plan to move to 1 to 1 at the elementary level but the COVID situation has moved up our time table a little faster than it would’ve without it but it’s all about providing a device so we can do remote learning,” said Hickman.

Hickman anticipates new technology will arrive in mid-July, adding they have a tight window to install software and distribute the devices before the school year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected