NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Unit 5 School Board held its regular meeting Wednesday.

During the meeting, the board discussed an amended budget for FY 2022.

One of the changes includes a reduced deficit for their transportation fund, going from a $3,255,773 deficit to a $1,274364 deficit.

Part of the reduced transportation deficit is due to First Student bus expenses being lower due to a reduction in bus routes.

The amended budget will be voted on during the board’s next meeting on June 15.

The board also approved the Comprehensive Health Education Program as part of the consent agenda.

The full meeting is available to watch on Unit 5’s website.