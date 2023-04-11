NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Unit 5 School Board voted to reinstate the reductions that were approved for the 2023-2024 school year.

The reversal comes after the passing of a tax rate referendum from April’s Consolidated Elections. The cuts were approved just in case the referendum failed a second time.

Some of those reinstatements include freshmen sports as well as athletics, clubs and councils at the junior high level. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the board will continue looking for ways to be more efficient with their staff and resources.

“Our finance committee, we typically meet once a month and we’re always keeping an eye on our revenue, what are our expenses and are we being good stewards of our community of many,” Weikle said.

The next regular school board meeting is April 26. At this meeting Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Mark Adams and Alex Williams will be sworn-in.