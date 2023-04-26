MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — It was an emotional evening at Wednesday’s Unit 5 School Board Meeting as new members took office.

It was the last meeting at the table for Board President Barry Hitchins and Alan Kalitzy. Mark Adams and Alex Williams took a seat at the table for the first time. Kelly Pyle and Amy Roser were incumbents from the April Consolidated Election.

History was made on Wednesday as Williams is the first African-American man to serve on the school board. This will also be the first time two African-Americans will serve on the board as Kentrica Coleman finishes her term.

Pyle will serve as the new board president with Jeremy DeHaai as vice-president and Stan Gozur as secretary.



