Unit 5 school bus involved in crash, multiple people taken to hospital

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A crash involving a Unit 5 School District bus sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning.

According to the Normal Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Brad Park, the crash happened around 8:09 a.m. near Raab Rd. and Parkside Rd. It involved the school bus and a sedan, which was totaled.

Park confirmed the driver of the sedan and the one student on the bus was not hurt. There were also two adults on the bus; one with a minor injury.

The Unit 5 School District Director of Communications, Dayna Brown, said the adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.