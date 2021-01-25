Unit 5 school district returning to 5 days a week in February

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 school district officials said Pre-K — 5th hybrid students will start transitioning to five days a week in February.

In an email sent to district families Monday afternoon, Dr. Kirsten Weikle, the district superintendent, listed the specific changes for different levels of education.

Pre-K students will transition to 4 days (M, T, Th, F) a week on Monday, Feb. 1, and then to 5 days a week on Monday, Feb. 8.

K — 2nd students will begin attending 5 days a week on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Students in grades 3 — 5 will begin attending 5 days a week on Monday, Feb. 8.

All Pre-K — 5th-grade special education hybrid programs currently in person 4 days a week will transition to 5 days a week.

Students attending fully remote will be unchanged.

Junior high and high school hybrid students will remain unchanged at this time

“We know students learn best in school with their teachers and peers. We have seen schools in McLean County and neighboring counties bring elementary students back 5 days a week while keeping students and staff safe. We are excited for this next step in bringing students back to school,” Weikle said.

As far as preventing the spread of the virus, Weikle said most classrooms will have 3 — 5 feet between students with exceptions based on the number of students in the classroom and the size of the room. She said teachers will still have seating charts and try to keep students grouped together in an effort to limit the number of students who may be close contacts.

Meanwhile, she said the district will keep an eye on the number of positive cases at each building and said families can keep track of this through the district’s Google document.

She said more information about topics like transportation, food service, after school care, athletics, and extracurricular activities is expected to be released in the next few days.