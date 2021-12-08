Unit 5 Schools pass proposed property tax levy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Unit 5 School Board passed a resolution for levying taxes and authorizing certificates of Tax Levy for the year 2021 Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The school board passed the levy unanimously.

“Our local property tax, that revenue is very important to our overall budget, at 57-58% actually, and if you include the working cash piece of it, add another 8.4%, so extremely important,” Unit 5 Finance Chief Marty Hickman said.

According to Hickman’s presentation on Nov. 10, this year’s levy is about 1.3% higher than last year’s.

The full school board meeting is available to watch online.