Unit 5 Schools recommending weekly COVID-19 testing

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 Schools in McLean County announced that it will be offering free COVID-19 testing to students in the upcoming school year.

According to an email sent to parents, Unit 5 is teaming up with the University of Illinois to voluntarily test students, teachers, and staff members for COVID-19 using saliva-based tests.

The testing is voluntary and is recommended for all unvaccinated students and staff. Vaccinated individuals can also participate in the weekly testing.

Unit 5 hopes regular testing will help schools monitor, slow, and stop the spread of the virus.

Parents will be able to see their children’s results on an online portal and will be contacted by teaching staff when students test positive.

Parents will need to fill out a permission form to provide consent for their children to participate. Parents should fill out the form by Aug. 16. Testing begins Aug. 23.

Parents can remove consent for testing at any time by contacting the school office.