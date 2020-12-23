Unit 5 schools to receive $1 million for onsite COVID-19 testing

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Onsite COVID-19 testing is on the way to Unit 5 schools thanks to a sizable donation of two local businesses.

In a press release, Rivian anounced it donated $500,000 to Reditus Laboratories in Pekin for COVID testing and Reditus matched that amount.

“I am a McLean County resident and my wife and I have four school-age children,” said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi. “So, we know firsthand the challenges of remote learning. It’s a tremendous hardship on the family. Everyone’s goal is to get the children back into the school buildings.”

Now, $1 million in testing, or 9,000 tests, will be available specifically for Unit 5 students and staff.

The impacts of the pandemic have been hard on the whole community this year, and we wanted to do something to show our support for families and teachers,” said Zach Dietmeier, Rivian Plant Communications and Policy Manager.