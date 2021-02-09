Unit 5 students can get tested for COVID, athletes at front of line

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Close contact sports have resumed and with them, has come a push for student athletes to get tested for the virus.

Students at Unit 5’s two high schools will now have the chance to get tested for COVID-19. The district said it’s voluntary, but students will have the option to do so every two weeks.

Tuesday, athletes in soccer, basketball, and other sports at Normal West lined up waiting their turn to get tested for COVID-19.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said this week student-athletes at both high schools have priority.

“Student-athletes often are at a greater risk due to the nature of close contact with the sport, so you look at the extra-curricular happening now, basketball, volleyball; students are in close contact with one another and so we’re trying to do everything we can to reduce the spread,” Weikle said.

Before students are allowed to play, they are required to complete a COVID-19 test by Feb. 19. The district also “strongly recommends” athletes to be tested once every two weeks.

Dr. Kristen Weikle said thanks to testing, they were able to identify a positive case within a district team.

“By identifying that student-athlete, we then reduced the potential spread of other students and staff,” Weikle said.

Weikle says student-athletes are getting tested this week and next week testing is then open to other students voluntarily, once every two weeks.

“We are hopeful that our families will continue to do the voluntary testing. It will be available to them at least every two weeks,” Weikle said.

The tests are available to Unit 5 free of charge thanks to two $500,000 grants; one from electric car maker, Rivian and the other from Pekin-based Reditus Labs.

Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Labs said the labs are currently doing tests for Unit 5 and District 150 in Peoria.

“We just want to give back to the community and try and get the kids back in class,” Rossi said.

Rossi said the tests used are PCR tests and are the most reliable tests available at this time. He said all positive samples are screened for different strands of the virus.

Rossi said they take five swabs of each nostril and that PCR tests are “non-invasive”.

“It’s basically a small Q-Tip, like you’d put in your ear; so it doesn’t hurt, it takes less than three seconds,” Rossi said.

Bailey Rudge, a sophomore at Normal West, said she’s had the test before.

“It was super easy, it wasn’t that hard,” Rudge said.

Rudge, a soccer player, said last year her freshman season was cut short and between remote learning, it was hard to balance school work and soccer practice.

Now, she said she is glad Unit 5 has been operating under the hybrid learning model since the fall and is ready to play a full season.

“It’ll be looking real differently. We don’t know if we’ll have to wear masks if we don’t have to, but I’m just glad we’ll be able to play during the summer,” Rudge said.

Students and coaches who wish to get tested can register ahead of time online to help speed up the process.

Anyone who gets tested will receive their results anywhere from the same day and up to 72 hours after the tests.