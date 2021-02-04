Unit 5 students return to in-person learning five days a week

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids in the Twin Cities are going back to a normal school week; Unit 5 students in McLean County are now back to the classroom five days a week.

Thursday, kids in kindergarten through second grade returned to in-person learning for the full five days a week.

Previously, elementary schools were on a hybrid learning model, but last month Unit 5 leaders decided it was time to move the earliest learners back to a regular school week.

Kids at the elementary schools are still being distanced in classrooms, on buses and in the cafeteria to help control potential outbreaks.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said the plan has been successful in other school districts within the county.

“I don’t think we would’ve brought our kids back five days a week if we didn’t think we could do it safely,” Weikle said. “This is the plan for the remainder of the year for our PreK-5 learners. We’ve seen lots of districts in McLean County who have had all of their students in-person, five days a week and they’ve been able to do so without wide outbreaks.”

Weikle said most parents wanted this and that kids generally learn better when in front of a teacher physically.

“For a lot of kids, particularly the younger students they need that interaction not only with their teacher but their classmates. There’s so many foundational things we’re teaching and kids are learning,” Weikle said.

Third through fifth grade starts in-person learning Monday, Feb 8. Middle and high schools will continue in the hybrid model.