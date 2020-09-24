Unit 5 students returning to in-person learning in October

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 officials sent a letter to district families saying the return to in-person learning for students is underway.

The letter, sent by District Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle Thursday, states students will head back to school for in-person learning in mid-October.

Specifically, Weikle said there would be a two-pronged approach for bringing students back:

Week of Oct. 19-23: PreK, K-2, 6th, and 9th grades

Week of Oct. 26-30: 3-5, 7-8, and 10-12 grades

Weinkle said the if COVID-19 metrics are steady or improve, the district will have students return to school in a hybrid format. She said this would happen over two weeks to adjust processes as needed with fewer students in the buildings.

District families can decide to keep their children in remote learning or return to school in a hybrid manner.

Weikle included a video message to families with details about how the plan will proceed.

