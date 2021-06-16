Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle addresses questions, from masks to school curriculum

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A large crowd gathered at Wednesday night’s McLean County Unit 5 school board meeting.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle used her time for clarification.

First, about masks being worn in the upcoming school year, where she said the school would continue to follow health guidelines.

“As a school district, we don’t get to pick and choose which rules we follow, and which we do not. We have been told that the Illinois State Board of Education will continue to work closely with the governor’s office, and the Illinois Department of Public Health to stay consistent with CDC guidance,” said Dr. Weikle.

She also said vaccinations will not be required for students.

She then addressed Senate Bill 818 regarding sex education.

“The passage of Senate Bill 818 puts requirements on the Illinois State Board of Education, to develop standards and resources for districts to use, however, Unit 5 does not teach sex education at the elementary level, therefore we’re not required to follow the guidelines at the elementary,” said Dr. Weikle.

Then she addressed the topic of critical race theory being taught in Unit 5 schools.

“Critical race theory is not part of K-12 learning standards, and it’s not part of Unit 5’s curriculum,” said Dr. Weikle.

“Now Unit 5 will be offering a multicultural studies course in the 21-22 school year,” said Dr. Weikle.

She said that the course will be an optional elective for students.