Unit 5 teacher announces he’s running for Bloomington Council

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The battle for Bloomington’s Ward 5 is on after Patrick Lawler, a Unit 5 teacher announced Wednesday, he will be running for the position.

The seat has been held by Joni Painter since 2014, but she has not yet announced if she wants to stay on the council. Lawler says despite her decision, he is the best person for the job.

He says he wants to tackle the issues that affect the people in Ward 5 that he believes have been overlooked.

“Being a teacher, I feel like I have had an inside look into the issues that families in our community have to deal with,” he said during a Facebook Live. “Too frequently it seems like their concerns, and their day to day problems are not dealt with urgently enough. It’s time for me to move my service beyond just the classroom, and the walls at Normal Community High School, it’s time to serve all of the people that live in Ward 5.”

Lawler may have some friends already on the council advocating on his behalf.

During his Facebook live Jenn Carrillo, Ward 6, commenting “Hope @Joni Painter is watching” also Jeff Crabill, Ward 8, commenting “You got this Pat”.

If Painter chooses to run again, the two will face off next spring.