Unit 5 to discuss possible extension with First Student

NORMAL, Ill. (WYZZ) — Students in Unit 5 could be driven to and from school by a new bus company, as early as next year.

On Wednesday night school board leaders are expected to extend a contract with first student for just one year. This comes at a time when parents have been complaining to administration about the bus company’s inefficiency. Many say their students have been picked up and dropped off late constantly for about 2 years now.

The current contract is expected to end this summer. If the board approves the extension it will be until June 2021.