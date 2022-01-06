Unit 5 to go remote Friday, D87 cancels class completely

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in the Unit 5 School District will go remote Friday, Jan. 7 after the school district cited frigid temperatures and wind chills as the cause.

Elementary students are to log onto their devices at 8:45 a.m. while junior high students should follow the schedule given to them, according to an email sent to parents.

Sack lunches will be available for students at Normal West High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In District 87, school is canceled for Friday.

The district sent out an email to parents Thursday afternoon explaining that due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines across the community, the ability to safely staff the building is affected.

The administration will count this as an emergency day, which moves the last day of school to Thursday, May 26.