MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 Schools announced on Monday that students will not have to come into class on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to the forecasted temperatures and wind chills.

According to a Unit 5 Facebook post, this will be a traditional weather day, and there will be no e-learning.

There will be no practices, activities or games before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and coaches and advisers are expected to share schedule changes with their students.

Students will return to school in person on Wednesday, Jan. 17.