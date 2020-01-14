Unit 5 welcomes first female superintendent in 30 years

NORMAL, Ill. — Unit 5 will be run by a new superintendent after the district voted to approve Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle into the position on Monday night.

Weikle comes to the Twin Cities with 23 years of experience and she will be replacin Dr. Mark Daniel, who announced earlier this year he will be leaving the job to spend more time with family.

She says she wasn’t looking for another role but after seeing Unit 5 had an opening she had to apply.

“I have always held Unit 5 in high regard, as being a quality district, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the community and the school district,” said Weikle.

Weikle was picked out of 32 applicants statewide.

She will begin serving this summer.