NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday night, at a special meeting of the McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education, Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle presented a recommended plan for ways to reduce the district’s spending, and increase revenue.

This comes as the district is estimating a nearly $14 million deficit in their educational fund in the fiscal year 2023.

Dr. Weikle explained the district has been awarded new American Rescue funds, $700,000 for two years, to be used for students who receive special education services and have an individualized education plan.

She added, the district is also estimating an increase of $529,000 a year in Medicaid.

Dr. Weikle said another consideration is increased activity fees, registration fees, and gate fees, for those attending after-school sporting events, as well as setting tougher guidelines for renting out facilities to outside parties.

Later this year, the district will be issuing up to $46 million in working cash bonds, and are also considering the possibility of a property tax increase vote in the future.

“I completely understand, no one wants to see their taxes increase, but this is something that I feel like if I didn’t mention it, I wouldn’t be doing the board, or the district, and community justice to at least mention it to the board,” said Dr. Weikle.

Some bigger recommended reductions include: reducing two administrative positions, eliminating 5th-grade band and orchestra, eliminating 8th-grade foreign language, and reductions to the staff at the junior high and high school level.

“I know some of these recommendations aren’t easy to hear, and they’re certainly not easy to recommend, again, no superintendent wants to have to make recommendations that might reduce opportunities, or impact staff in a negative way,” said Dr. Weikle.

These decisions would save the district over $2.2 million and are anticipated to generate over a million dollars in revenue, pending approval by the board on March ninth.