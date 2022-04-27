NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with McLean County Unit 5 School District say they’ve been transparent about needing community support, to help put the district on stable financial footing.

Just last month the board approved around $2 million in cuts to reduce the deficit for the fiscal year 2023 from nearly $14 million to around $11 million. But leaders say this is not enough.

The district has held three public engagement sessions in the last week, wrapping up the third Tuesday. These three sessions are part of the first phase, of four phases of sessions.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said several hundred community members participated in the first phase of sessions.

She added that these sessions are helping leaders with the district find solutions to ease the growing financial deficit to the district’s education fund.

“The sessions allowed us to provide some background information as to why we are in the situation that we are in our education fund, and then it was an opportunity to ask questions,” said Dr. Weikle.

Dr. Weikle said Tuesday’s virtual session saw more questions asked than they were able to answer and that they are in the process of collecting and reviewing those questions to share that information with the board of education.

“That process is going to help us bring back some ideas to the community for phase two, to get their input and feedback on,” said Dr. Weikle.

She added, that she believes when community members hear that over 70% of the education fund goes to salaries and benefits, it may surprise them.

“Because when they talk about, ‘well find more creative ways to make reductions,’ well when 76% of your budget is people, your creativity is sometimes a little more limited,” said Dr. Weikle.

Dr. Weikle said information for phase two public engagement sessions will be released in the near future.

She added, that on top of in-person or virtual sessions, surveys will eventually be sent out, as well as phone calls made to the community, meaning there will be more ways the community can provide input on the district’s financial future.