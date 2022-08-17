NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for McLean County Unit 5.

At Prarieland Elementary, nearly 500 students filled the halls and classrooms. The lack of masks and COVID-19 mitigations signaled a return to pre-pandemic times.

Prarieland Elementary Principal Scott Peters said this year finally feels back to normal.

“Being able to get back to a normal year is just that, again, a feeling of connecting with the kids, building those relationships,” Peters said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, and just loving on the kids, and that’s what we’re looking forward to this year.”

Peters said there was a back-to-school night Tuesday to reduce any anxiety for the new school year. He said there is nothing like the first day of school.