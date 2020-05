MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel is leaving the district.

Daniel’s new position is in one of the largest school districts in Indiana. The Fort Wayne community school district hired him Tuesday.

Daniel is a 1979 graduate from the district, where he attended high school.

Fort Wayne’s district has 30,000 students, that’s over twice as many as unit 5.

Daniel will start the new position on July 1.