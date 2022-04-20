NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean county Unit 5’s music program has been recognized as one of the best in the nation.

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation recently named Unit 5 as one of its best communities for music education.

Unit 5 was only one of 22 districts in Illinois to receive the honor, and just one of around 700 districts nationwide. Music educators at Unit 5 applied for the honor and had to detail staff certifications, funding questions, facilities and music class participation.

Ryan Budzinski, the music department building chair for Normal West High School, said it reaffirms the importance music education plays in students’ development.

“Music education goals support district initiatives when it comes to social-emotional learning and when it comes to interdisciplinary collaboration, diversity, equity and inclusion, all of those things are supported by music education. More than that, music education is not something that can be replicated in any other discipline,” Budzinski said.

Ben Luginbuhl, the department chair at Normal Community, said music classes are one of the few times a day when a student does everything with a group.

“Most of the subject matters taught in school, it’s the individual that is most important, but when you’re in an ensemble music class, every student is working together,” Luginbuhl said. “Those social-emotional learning goals and group dynamics are really important to develop, and we all operate as a family within group ensembles.”

Unit 5 provides music instruction for all elementary students as well as band, choir, orchestra, popular music, and music theory elective courses for secondary students.