Unit 5’s Susy Marcum named best school nurse in Illinois by IASN

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 School District’s Susy Marcum was named best school nurse in the state by the Illinois Association of School Nurses. The association is an organization comprising of 900 nurses.

Marcum says, she is humbled to achieve such a high honor but it couldn’t have been done without the wonderful staff in the district. The award comes just two weeks before students will be allowed to return to the classroom, and she says preparing them for that first day starts now.

“It’s important for parents to try to work now with their students, with their children to be wearing masks at home if they haven’t already,” said Marcum. “Have your child put the mask on for 10 minutes, and then see how they do. Then maybe 20 minutes, the next time 30 minutes kind of have them work their way up.”

The first day of school for Unit 5 students in Pre-K, K-2nd, 6th and 9th grade is set for Oct. 19.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected