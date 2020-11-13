Unit 5 will switch to remote learning Nov. 18

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in Unit 5 will return to remote learning effective Nov. 18 until Dec. 7 the district has announced.

In the past two weeks, the district had more than 63 student test positive for COVID cases and more than 28 staff test positive as well. In addition, more than 373 students were newly quarantined as a result of being a close contact, in addition to more than 145 staff members.

The district said it hopes to be able to return to hybrid learning very soon but this will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from state and local officials.