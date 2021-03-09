United Center Mass Vaccination Clinic opens, appointments only available to those living in Chicago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A new vaccine site at the United Center is open in Chicago with the ability to vaccinate 6,000 Illinois seniors a day. But, for those living in central Illinois or anywhere outside of the city, heading toward Chicago for a vaccine may not be the best bet.

On Monday, March 8, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the vaccine clinic is in a targeted area, reaching vulnerable and at-risk communities.

She said so far, approximately 40,000 people signed up for appointments, but many of them don’t live in Chicago where leaders said the vaccine is needed most.

“The key is to ensure that these sites provide vaccine to the most affected, the most vulnerable, and ensure that they get vaccinated,” said FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton.

Last Thursday, appointment sign-ups started. By Sunday, time slots were stalled and leaders said the appointments weren’t going to people who needed a vaccine the most.

“We have to do this in a way that is consistent with equity, and that’s critically important,” said Lightfoot.

Now, those who are 65 and older can’t get a shot at the United Center unless they live in Chicago.

“We’ve been very focused on making sure that we get the vaccine to those individuals in neighborhoods and zip codes that have been most dramatically hit by COVID-19,” said Lightfoot.

To get people vaccinated outside the city and Cook County, leaders said a portion of doses will be given by mobile vaccination teams.

State leaders said some vaccinations currently being shipped to the United Center will eventually be sent to communities the hardest hit by COVID-19 outside of Cook County. Where and when the mobile sites will happen is unknown.