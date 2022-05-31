TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The United Citizens of Tazewell County are working together to update plans when it comes to wind turbine projects.

They want to make an ordinance that they said features everyone’s interests when constructing new Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS).

“For better protection for all the neighbors living among the turbines,” said Amber Towle, who is one of the people proposing a new ordinance.

The goal of proposing a new WECS ordinance for Tazewell County is to protect the health, safety, welfare, property rights, and values of Tazewell County residents and landowners.

Leaders of the group said three energy companies, EDP, Invenergy, and ZEP, are working in Hopedale, Mackinaw, Minier, Tremont, and Delavan to have landowners lease their land to the developers for industrial wind projects.

In response, the group is proposing a new wind energy ordinance because they said the current one is outdated.

“We’ve proposed a text amendment to the current ordinance and that’s going to rewrite a lot of things such as stronger setbacks, to provide adequate protection for safety from ice throw, from the shadow flicker I mentioned. In the event of severe weather, in the event of potential life flight needs,” said Towle.

While they still want to allow reasonable developments of wind farms in the county, they want some restrictions in place.

Towle said, “The technology on wind turbines are changing dramatically over the last 10 years even, so, there’s a lot of new research available and we want to make sure everyone knows about it and can be better informed.”

The group is also proposing a moratorium to the county board to give them time to study and correct the ordinance. They said this needs to be done before more wind turbines are placed.

On June 8, there will be a special public hearing before the zoning board of appeals at the Tazewell County Justice Center in Pekin.