PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)- Republican Darin Lahood visited The Holman Center at Pekin High School on November 20 to see what the students are learning.

The Holman Center for Career and Technical Learning offers classes from sewing and baking to wood-shop and mechanics. Current Pekin High School attendees can enroll in these classes to gain skills in work-base learning.

The federal government lends a helping hand with the Perkin Grant, assisting facilities like the Holman Center, to purchase machinery and other equipment to teach students trades. “That helps them to buy equipment, so the students can work on that and train to be better apprentices.” Lahood said.

Lahood toured the facility and spoke with students and teachers on their curriculum. “Having an educated workforce and high-quality workers that can engage in our trades is vitally important, and that’s what is really happening here at Pekin High School.”

Lahood said that Pekin High School is setting the standards for work-base learning in the area.