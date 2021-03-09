United Way helping seniors get COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Securing the shot for seniors, a new push to help some of the most vulnerable in McLean County get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the McLean County United Way’s Women United are leading that push.

Over 50 volunteers with Women United are helping seniors by checking the availability of various vaccine sites across the county and scheduling first dose vaccination appointments for those 65 and older in the area.

Pat Grosso the director of resource development at United Way of McLean County said she had trouble scheduling to get a vaccine and figured she wasn’t alone.

“It’s almost like winning the lottery,” Grosso said. “When you get the appointment, it’s such an incredible feeling to be able to help the seniors and the seniors are so appreciative and that just makes it so worthwhile.”

She said seniors who are having trouble scheduling an appointment can reach out to United Way and a volunteer will work to set up an appointment.