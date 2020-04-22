United Way McLean County has provided thousands of meals for families; need your help to provide more

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — With the help of the community, a Twin Cities organization is making sure businesses stay afloat, and families have a bite to eat during the pandemic.

One month ago United Way McLean county started the COVID-19 Community Care Fund. The organization started with $100,000, but since then, the community has joined in on the effort by collectively donating $330,000.

United Way has used the money to aid area schools, churches, businesses, and has been able to provide about $20,000 meals for McLean county community members who don’t have the means.

“In some ways we may be a catalyst, and we may be helping to drive and coordinate some of the efforts, but its really the community that has responded,” said President & CEO of United Way, David Taylor. “There are going to be some gaps, and some additional needs that have come up, and we are really thrilled with how the community has responded to this point. We expect that they will continue to respond as we work through each of those issues and needs.”

Taylor says although they have been able to reach many in the community, the job is not done. If you would like to donate or help support their efforts, visit uwmclean.org.