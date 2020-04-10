United Way of McLean County providing thousands of meals per week to families

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is stepping in to help families get nutritious meals they need, especially with children not being able to get meals at school now.

United Way of McLean County received a $100,000 grant from the state to help deliver meals to families in the surrounding area.

This week, they’ve delivered 6,000+ meals, which is up from over 5,000 delivered last week.

“The meals that we’ve received at Western Avenue, I know the meal providers have done a good job at providing a balanced meal. Most of our meals have been a sandwich, fruit, chips, and a drink,” said Mike Jones, Board President of Western Avenue Community Center.

With the additional funds coming in to United Way, they plan to serve nearly 7,500 meals next week.

“I am so proud to see people rallying together around the state they call home and helping each other during these unprecedented challenges,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This initial wave of funding will help people across the entire state and provide critical support to the communities that need it most. This generosity defines what it means to be All In Illinois.”

UWMC President & CEO David Taylor explains, “We’re here to coordinate what resources are available with respect to food access and appropriate distribution systems. We launched with an initial $50,000 in food access assistance and have been receiving additional donations from the community daily. We provided over 5,000 meals last week, 6,000-plus meals this week, and a likely 7,500+ meals next week to individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.”

UWMC has launched a COVID-19 Advisory Task Force composed of community leaders. Spearheaded by Task Force Chair Deanna Frautschi and the UWMC Executive Committee, the goal of the Task Force is to bring together and leverage existing networks to address the COVID-19 crisis and its local impact.’

“The Task Force will make recommendations to the United Way Executive Committee on how best to utilize the money available in the COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which is funded by United Way, individual donors, and local businesses,” Taylor said, “We have thus far collected more than $76,000 from generous individual and corporate donors since launching the fund on March 16.”

“This is a great start to gathering resources needed to address the overwhelming needs resulting from this pandemic. We have a long way to go, but we’re confident that our community will continue its heartwarming generosity,” Taylor added.

Anyone can donate directly to the COVID-19 Community Care Fund at covid19.dsgive.us to support meal distribution and other future efforts. More information is available at uwmclean.org/covid-19-community-care-fund.

Many organizations have helped to ensure McLean County families get the meals they need.

Fundraising results and expenditures released by UWMC:

Individual donor fundraising efforts in the last 2 weeks helped raise a little over $55,000.

2. At least four large employers have made a commitment to sponsor a day or good portion of the meal expense.

3. UWMC has been recommended and applied for a grant from IL-COVID response fund.

4. The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington/Normal leveraged a USDA grant to support up to 50% of the current cost of meals distributed through Food Distribution Outcome #2(above). The end date for this support is undetermined.

5. Expenditures from the Covid-19 Community Care Fund for Food Distribution Outcome#2 (above) have been approximately $33,400 for 11,180 meals.

6. As the period of time such food support is going to be necessary is undetermined, it is readily apparent that additional resources are going to be required, so fundraising to meet this emergency is ongoing.