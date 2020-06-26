United Way of McLean County served more than 80,000 meals during pandemic

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — Caring for the community.

The United Way of McLean County has served more than 80,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic from 20 distribution sites.

Since the end March, families have been facing high unemployment rates with kids not getting the meals they normally would at school. CEO David Taylor says groups also sent out more than 1,200 food boxes.

“It’s been very well received, we are actually in kind of a transitional phase right now where we are starting to taper off from the grab and go meals, and moving toward food boxes. They are more sustainable, they are more cost effective,” said David Taylor, CEO of United Way of McLean County.

More than 9,000 people in McLean County filed for unemployment this year.

United way is also working to offset the financial impact of that job loss.