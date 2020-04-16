UnityPoint clinic opening in Manual Academy for community members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From high school to medical clinic.

UnityPoint will soon be using part of Manual Academy to make sure people continue to get the medical treatment they need. People will be able to get physicals, immunizations, and other medical treatment at the clinic.

Dr. Sharon Kherat says this is to provide care for students and families while keeping them out of the emergency room.

“They also use this time for physicals, immunizations. That is not happening at the health department right now. So really no one is doing that. There’s a lot of need and a lot of work that can be done in a measured, strategic and intentional way,” Dr. Kherat said.

“There’s a huge need since we just kind of shut everything down abruptly and quickly. We have a number of students and families that are in need of that support,” Dr. Kherat added.

This clinic is for anyone in the community. It opens up Monday, April 20 and will be open Mondays-Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.